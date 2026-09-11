Iran-backed Houthis seize Yemen's strategic port city of Mocha
What's the story
Iran-backed Houthi rebels have captured the strategic port city of Mocha in Yemen, located on the Red Sea. The move could expand Tehran's influence over another key Middle Eastern waterway. The town is situated approximately 80km north of Perim and was under the control of Saudi-backed National Resistance Forces until Thursday morning.
Escalating conflict
Houthis intensified their offensive last month
The Houthis had intensified their offensive to capture Mocha from Saudi-backed forces last month.
Port director Abdel Malek Al-Sharaabi confirmed that over 25 Houthi rockets hit the harbor as commercial ships were unloading.
The Houthis later claimed control of the city and are reportedly moving toward other cities along Yemen's coastline.
Geopolitical implications
Bab al-Mandeb Strait is key chokepoint for global shipping
The Bab al-Mandeb Strait is a key chokepoint for global shipping, linking Asia and Europe via the Suez Canal. Its control by Iran-backed rebels could have far-reaching implications for international trade.
Tarik Saleh, a vice president in Yemen's internationally recognized government, had earlier warned that if the Houthis took Perim Island, situated directly on this chokepoint, they could seize control of the strait itself.
Potential escalation
Oil prices spike by 4% after news of advance
A successful Houthi blockade of Bab al-Mandeb could open a new front in the war with Iran and may necessitate US military intervention.
This development could also impact Saudi Arabia's ability to transport diesel to Europe at a crucial time for fuel markets.
Oil prices have already spiked by 4% after news of the Houthis's advance along the Red Sea broke, with Brent crude hitting $105 per barrel.
Reassurances issued
What next for Houthis?
Despite these developments, several Houthi officials have sought to reassure that their actions do not pose a threat to international maritime shipping. They claim their focus is solely on targeting Saudi vessels.
Ahmed Nagi, a senior analyst for Yemen with the International Crisis Group think tank, said, "The question now is how the Saudi-led coalition will react." He added that this isn't the end of the battle and more developments are expected soon.