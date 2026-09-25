Record breaking El Nino to disrupt global rainfall and temperatures
A record-breaking El Nino is on the way, and it's set to seriously mess with weather around the world.
This climate event changes rainfall and temperatures everywhere: think more floods in some places and droughts in others.
Climatologist Zeke Hausfather even mapped out where things might get roughest using data from 13 climate models.
Heat may cause 450,000 deaths worldwide
The forecast isn't just about weird weather: real lives are at stake.
Central America and southern Africa could be among the hardest-hit regions, with crops faltering and millions at risk of acute hunger, putting about 49 million people at risk of hunger.
On top of that, extreme heat linked to this super El Nino might cause up to 450,000 heat-related deaths worldwide.
Being prepared now is key as this powerful El Nino unfolds.