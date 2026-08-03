South Korea records highest-ever temperature since 1904
What's the story
South Korea has recorded its highest-ever temperature, with Yangsan city hitting 42.5°C on Sunday. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) confirmed this is the hottest temperature since modern weather observation began in 1904. The extreme heat has led to a five-day heatwave in Yangsan and other cities like Daegu and Busan, where temperatures are also reaching the high 30s.
Health warnings
KMA issues emergency heatwave alert
Over 20 areas in South Korea were under emergency heatwave alerts on Sunday.
This new warning category is given when perceived temperatures reach 38°C or actual temperatures hit 39°C.
The KMA has advised people to "immediately stop all outdoor activities," warning that "indoor spaces without air conditioning are dangerous."
Citizens are urged to move to cool places and stay hydrated.
Regional impact
North Korea also facing extreme heat
North Korea is also reeling under the heat, with temperatures reaching 40°C in some areas, The Guardian reported its state media as saying.
Pyongyang residents have been facing tropical nights with temperatures not dropping below 25°C.
The situation has prompted South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook to order safety checks on vulnerable residents and ensure stable power and water supplies.
Weather forecast
Typhoon could affect heatwave duration
The KMA is also monitoring Typhoon Dolphin, which could affect the duration of the heatwave.
If it moves toward eastern China, humidity levels may rise, worsening the heatwave. However, a path closer to South Korea could bring relief with stronger winds and rain.
The average annual number of heatwave days in South Korea has more than doubled to 19 over the past five years due to climate change.
Climate impact
Climate change intensifying extreme weather events
The Korea Baseball Organization canceled a game in Changwon due to extreme heat, prioritizing spectator and player safety after the city's temperature climbed to 39.5°C.
Scientists warn that such extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to human-induced climate change.
This year's El Niño phenomenon is also contributing to the extreme weather patterns.