All living Israeli hostages freed by Hamas after 2 years 

All 20 living Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack have been freed with the handover of 13 hostages to the Red Cross. The others were released earlier. They arrived at the Re'im military base, where they will undergo an initial medical evaluation and be reunited with their families. In exchange for the hostages, nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israel will be released as part of the first phase of the US-brokered cease-fire deal.

Others Deceased bodies to be hander over later According to the Saudi channel Al-Hadath, the bodies of deceased hostages held by Hamas will be handed over to the Red Cross on Monday afternoon. The report does not specify how many bodies will be transferred. Israel has confirmed the deaths of at least 26 captives, and Hamas has stated that some of their bodies may be difficult to locate.

Ceasefire terms Thousands gather in Hostages Square Thousands of people gathered in Hostages Square to cheer as word spread that the process of handing over captives to the Red Cross had begun. The names of the 20 hostages to be released include Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Angrest, Matan Zangauker, Eitan Horn, Eitan Abraham Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Ariel Cunio, and David Cunio.

Trump Trump lands in Israel As the exchange continued, US President Donald Trump landed in Israel, where he was pictured having a deep conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He will address the parliament later and also meet with families of the hostages. Trump will then travel to Egypt, where leaders from over 20 countries, including France's Emmanuel Macron and the United Kingdom's Keir Starmer, will attend a summit on Gaza's future.