All living Israeli hostages freed by Hamas after 2 years
All 20 living Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack have been freed with the handover of 13 hostages to the Red Cross. The others were released earlier. They arrived at the Re'im military base, where they will undergo an initial medical evaluation and be reunited with their families. In exchange for the hostages, nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israel will be released as part of the first phase of the US-brokered cease-fire deal.
Deceased bodies to be hander over later
According to the Saudi channel Al-Hadath, the bodies of deceased hostages held by Hamas will be handed over to the Red Cross on Monday afternoon. The report does not specify how many bodies will be transferred. Israel has confirmed the deaths of at least 26 captives, and Hamas has stated that some of their bodies may be difficult to locate.
Thousands gather in Hostages Square
Thousands of people gathered in Hostages Square to cheer as word spread that the process of handing over captives to the Red Cross had begun. The names of the 20 hostages to be released include Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Angrest, Matan Zangauker, Eitan Horn, Eitan Abraham Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Ariel Cunio, and David Cunio.
Visuals from Hostages Square
FIRST HOSTAGES RELEASED
Amazing scenes as the announcement 7 hostages are now safely in Israeli hands
Israeli military releases first pictures of some of the hostages
Gali and Ziv Bermam, free and back home
-📸IDF Spokeperson Unit pic.twitter.com/6hdn3rAxmx
Trump lands in Israel
As the exchange continued, US President Donald Trump landed in Israel, where he was pictured having a deep conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He will address the parliament later and also meet with families of the hostages. Trump will then travel to Egypt, where leaders from over 20 countries, including France's Emmanuel Macron and the United Kingdom's Keir Starmer, will attend a summit on Gaza's future.
Trump to receive highest civilian honors from Israel and Egypt
For his role in brokering the ceasefire, Trump will receive the highest civilian honors from Egypt and Israel. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will confer the Order of the Nile on Trump "for his role in supporting peace efforts, defusing conflict and his leading role in stopping the war in Gaza." Israeli President Isaac Herzog also said Trump would receive Israel's highest civilian honor, the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, in recognition for his efforts in bringing the hostages home.