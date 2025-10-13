'Gaza war over,' Trump now eyes solving Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict 

United States President Donald Trump has announced his intention to mediate the ongoing border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan , claiming "he is good at solving wars." The announcement comes after he declared an end to the war in Gaza, which the US helped broker along with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he believes he can resolve this long-standing dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan, citing his success in other global conflicts.

Diplomatic achievements Trump boasts about resolving India-Pakistan tensions during his presidency "This will be my eighth war (Gaza) that I have solved, and I hear there is a war...going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan," Trump said. "I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one." Trump also spoke about his past diplomatic efforts, including de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. "Between India and Pakistan...I said, If you guys want to fight a war...I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100%...200%."

Nobel aspirations Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Trump also addressed the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. He insisted his peace initiatives were driven by humanitarian concerns and not for accolades. "I did not do this for the Nobel. I did this for saving lives," he said. He claimed Machado had acknowledged his role in her achievement during a personal call. Trump also listed other international disputes he claimed were resolved, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia.