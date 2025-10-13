Trump declares 'Gaza war over' ahead of hostage-prisoner swap 

United States President Donald Trump has declared an end to the war in Gaza, as he headed to Israel for a peace summit with world leaders. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump said, "The war is over, you understand that," and added that he expects the Middle East to "normalize." His comments come as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues for a third day.

Agreement terms Ceasefire extended for another day Under the ceasefire agreement, Hamas is expected to release Israeli hostages by noon on Monday. The hostages were taken during a surprise attack on October 7, 2023. In return, Israel will free 1,700 Palestinians detained since the same date. This includes 22 minors and the bodies of 360 militants. Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said they expect early morning releases of living hostages on Monday.

Upcoming events Trump to address Knesset before heading to Egypt President Trump will address Israel's parliament, the Knesset, before heading to a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The summit aims to bring an end to the Gaza war and will be attended by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also spoke at a Tel Aviv rally on Saturday, calling for hostages' release and an end to hostilities.

Plan 'Waiting for this day' The United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey brokered what has been termed as a first-phase deal between Israel and Hamas for a cease-fire. "Tomorrow is the beginning of a new path. A path of building, a path of healing, and I hope - a path of uniting hearts," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement. "For two years we [have been] waiting for this day for this moment," said demonstrator Dalia Yosef, thanking Trump.