Why CDC has reversed layoffs for some employees in US

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:20 pm Oct 12, 202505:20 pm

What's the story

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reversed hundreds of layoff notices after sending them to around 1,300 employees. The move comes in the second week of the United States government shutdown. The Donald Trump administration is pushing ahead with mass job cuts at the CDC, affecting entire offices and hundreds of workers. A crowd-sourced list from CDC employees revealed several divisions, including the Washington office, were slated for closure.