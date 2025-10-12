Why CDC has reversed layoffs for some employees in US
What's the story
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reversed hundreds of layoff notices after sending them to around 1,300 employees. The move comes in the second week of the United States government shutdown. The Donald Trump administration is pushing ahead with mass job cuts at the CDC, affecting entire offices and hundreds of workers. A crowd-sourced list from CDC employees revealed several divisions, including the Washington office, were slated for closure.
Reinstated employees
Layoffs rescinded for some employees
While about 400 CDC staff received termination notices, the total job losses were estimated at around 1,300. However, by yesterday evening, 90 employees from departments totaling around 700 workers confirmed their layoff notices had been rescinded. The reinstated personnel included those working on the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report and early-career epidemiologists involved in outbreak investigations.
Layoff justification
Trump blames Democrats for layoffs
President Trump blamed Democrats for the widespread layoffs, citing the shutdown as justification. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees the CDC, said cuts targeted "non-essential" employees. HHS Communications Director Andrew Nixon said in a statement that "HHS continues to close wasteful and duplicative entities."
Layoff history
CDC previously laid off employees
This isn't the first time the CDC has reversed layoffs. Earlier this year, HHS oversaw the dismissal of 2,400 employees but rehired 942. Public health experts warn that certain stances may have contributed to declining vaccination rates and increased vulnerability to preventable diseases like measles among children.