Reports find Dartmouth provost Santiago Schnell's articles largely AI written
World
Dartmouth College's provost, Santiago Schnell, is in hot water after reports revealed he used AI to help write articles for big publications, including one in The Washington Post about AI cheating in colleges.
A selection of nine of his published works after ChatGPT's public release in November 2022 came up with a median score of 96% AI written.
Dartmouth students call for Schnell's removal
Schnell says he only used AI to polish his language and insists, "I have never used AI to write an article."
Still, students aren't convinced. Some are calling for his removal, arguing that using AI this way breaks the school's trust and wouldn't be allowed if a student did it.
The debate has sparked bigger questions about what's fair when it comes to using tech like AI in academia.