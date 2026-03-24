Rights watch claims Iran deliberately attacked civilian ships in Hormuz 

A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report has accused Iranian forces of intentionally targeting at least two civilian commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11. The report, which cites data from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), states that Iranian forces started attacking commercial vessels from March 1. This was allegedly in retaliation to US and Israeli attacks on Iran .

Escalating tensions Attacks followed warning to US, Israel on oil passage On March 11, Iran's armed forces spokesperson Ebrahim Zofaghari warned that Iran would not let "one liter of oil" pass through the Strait of Hormuz if US and Israeli attacks continued. The HRW report documented these attacks through statements from Iranian authorities, photographs and videos of the aftermath, and data from the IMO. The Safesea Vishnu and Mayuree Naree were among the vessels targeted on March 11.

Verified incidents IMO documented attacks on commercial vessels Between March 1 and 17, the IMO confirmed 17 incidents of damage to commercial vessels from 16 apparent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf, and Gulf of Oman. The attacks left seven seafarers and one shipyard worker dead, four seafarers missing, and 10 injured. An IMO representative said they verify information with authorities such as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC).

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Official confirmation IRNA confirmed Safesea Vishnu attacked for ignoring warnings Iran's official state news agency, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), said that the Safesea Vishnu was attacked for ignoring warnings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. One crew member died in the attack, and another oil tanker caught fire in the same incident. The HRW report also analyzed videos showing explosions on Safesea Vishnu and confirmed its civilian status through vessel-tracking websites.

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