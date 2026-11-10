78% Britons view Israel as threat to world peace: Survey
What's the story
A recent survey conducted by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) has revealed that nearly four in five Britons perceive Israel as a serious threat to world peace. The figure stands at 78%, a significant increase from 48% two decades ago and a jump of 10 percentage points in just one year. The United States is also viewed similarly by 74% of respondents, more than doubling since 2024 when only 35% felt this way.
Threat rankings
Russia seen as biggest threat, followed by Israel and Iran
The survey found that Russia is viewed as the biggest threat to world peace, with 89% of respondents expressing concern.
Israel comes second on the list, followed by Iran (75%), the US (74%), North Korea (66%), China (62%), and Saudi Arabia (34%).
The NatCen explained this shift in perception by saying Israel's image has "seemingly suffered from its involvement in the recent Middle East conflict."
Opinion shift
Nearly 3-quarters felt that way by autumn 2024
The NatCen survey also highlighted a major shift in public opinion over the last two decades.
"Two decades ago, a little under half regarded Israel as a serious threat to peace," it said.
By autumn 2024, after Gaza was heavily damaged due to Israel's response to Hamas's incursion on October 7, 2023, nearly three-quarters felt that way.
Although this figure dropped slightly in autumn before rising again this spring after an Iran bombing campaign, it still stood at 78%.
Regional concerns
Political differences in threat perception
The NatCen survey also hinted that fears might go beyond Israel's actions: "It is...plausible...rather than simply judging Israel solely on the basis of its own actions, some people in Britain may fear the risk that developments involving Israel could trigger a much broader regional confrontation..."
The survey also found political differences in how threats are perceived, with Conservative and Reform supporters less likely than Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green supporters to see Israel and the US as serious threats.
Demographic factors
Age and political affiliation influence perceptions
The survey also found that age and political affiliation play a role in how people perceive global threats.
Younger Britons are more likely to see Israel and the US as serious threats compared to older generations.
The NatCen said these findings pose a communication challenge for the government in articulating its foreign and security policies.
"Public consensus appears strongest where threats are immediate, visible, and easily understood," it wrote.