Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 788, over 2,500 missing
What's the story
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788, officials said on Sunday. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) confirmed that over 2,500 people are still missing. Rescue operations have managed to save 9,435 people from the flood-affected areas. The floods also affected Tibet in China, where at least 16 people died, and around 550 are missing.
Recovery efforts
Mass burials for unidentified victims
In Nepal's Chitwan district, mass burials are being conducted for hundreds of unidentified victims whose bodies were recovered.
The NDRRMA has also warned of rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi River, urging precautionary measures.
Rescue operations are focused on Trishuli hydropower projects where over 100 workers are believed to be trapped inside tunnels.
Forensic aid
Indian forensic team in Nepal
A 19-member Indian forensic team is in Kathmandu to help analyze DNA samples for victim identification.
The executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) highlighted the fragility of mountain environments like the Hindu Kush Himalayas due to climate change.
He said such disasters are becoming more frequent and severe due to a warming climate driven by fossil fuel consumption.
Missing persons
Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu missing
Among those missing are pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who were on the China side during the floods. The travel firm that organized their yatra has requested help from the Central government to trace them.
In Bihar's East Champaran district, 12 people remain untraceable after the floods.
The Assam government is also coordinating efforts to locate nine missing residents in Nepal.
International impact
Americans unaccounted for
The US State Department has confirmed that around 85 Americans are still missing after the floods.
Rescue efforts continue amid challenging conditions and rising river levels.
According to a Nepal government update, temporary shelters have been set up for thousands of displaced people across the country, with relief camps established in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.