US intel warns Putin may authorize hybrid-attacks on NATO territory
What's the story
United States intelligence reports suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be more inclined to authorize provocative actions that could spill over into North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) territory. CBS News, citing US officials who were briefed on the matter, reported these actions could include hybrid operations, cyberattacks, and other deniable measures short of a full-scale conventional military campaign. The assessments indicate a change in Putin's risk calculus compared to just a few months ago.
Strategic move
Testing NATO's unity
US officials believe the primary objective of these potential actions is not to start a wider war but to test NATO's unity and gage the willingness of the Trump administration to act if a NATO ally is attacked.
Earlier last month, Putin accused Western nations of "double standards" by selectively invoking the UN Charter while ignoring national "self-determination."
He claimed that Western sanctions had failed and described them as ineffective.
Security concerns
West has set its Russophobic machine running: Putin
He said that since 2022, "the West has set its Russophobic machine running at full speed," imposing a record number of sanctions, which he described as ineffective.
According to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Putin also vowed that Russia will achieve its aims in the "special military operation" in Ukraine, accusing the West of waging a "Russophobia" campaign and aiming to weaken the nation.
Alliance rationale
Russian missile strikes near Kyiv kill 3
Russian attacks near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, continued on Saturday, with at least three people killed, including a child, in overnight attacks.
The incident took place overnight on Saturday when missiles struck the Brovary district northeast of the capital.
The missile strikes also caused damage to houses and vehicles. Falling debris from the attacks damaged residential buildings and cars, with a fire breaking out in a non-residential building.