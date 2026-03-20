6 Indians killed in Israel-Hamas conflict, 1 still missing: MEA

Repatriation efforts

One Indian national still missing

Mahajan also revealed that one Indian national is still missing in the conflict. "Our missions in SaudiArabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," he said. This comes as 15 crew members of oil tanker MT Safesea Vishnu were rescued from Iraq and left for India via the Saudi Arabia route on Thursday.