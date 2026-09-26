Russia attacks Ukraine internet infrastructure, Datagroup strike kills 4
Russia has launched more attacks on Ukraine, targeting major data centers and internet providers in Kyiv.
This week's strikes knocked out internet for about 100,000 households.
A drone hit Datagroup in central Kyiv, killing four people, and a fire at a Starlink station in Poland was also linked to a coordinated attack on Ukraine's internet infrastructure.
Ukraine says Trump approved Patriot licenses
Ukraine's foreign minister called out Russia for trying to "disrupt the flow of information," while officials and industry figures warned that these hits threaten banks, payment systems, and public services, especially with winter coming.
Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy shared that Donald Trump has approved granting Ukraine licenses to produce Patriot air-defense missiles to help counter these growing threats, though production might take some time.