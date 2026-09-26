Russia compels private firms to bolster defenses against Ukrainian drones
With Ukrainian drone strikes on the rise, Russia is now making private companies step up their own defenses: think everything from steel factories to postal workers who can actually carry weapons.
If businesses don't protect themselves, the state could temporarily take over.
The move follows a drone hit on Severstal earlier this year, one of Russia's biggest steel producers.
Companies ramp up anti-drone spending
Companies have already spent more than 440 million rubles in the first half of 2026 on anti-drone systems, a huge jump from last year.
Companies are looking for guards who can patrol sites, watch the skies, spot drones and shoot them down, with salaries starting at 240,000 rubles a month, nearly $3,000.
To help with these new costs, the Russian Finance Ministry is considering tax breaks for businesses investing in protection technology.