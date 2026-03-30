Russia expels British diplomat over spying charges 

Russia has expelled a British diplomat, Albertus Gerhardus Janse Van Rensburg, after accusing him of espionage. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Van Rensburg was involved in "subversive intelligence activities that threaten Russia's security." He was given two weeks to leave the country after his accreditation was revoked. The FSB also alleged that he provided false information about himself and tried to gather data on the Russian economy during informal meetings.

Russia Warning was issued In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Affairs said Britain's most senior diplomat in Russia, Danae Dholakia, has been summoned over the claims the diplomat had "knowingly provided false information about himself when applying for entry into our country." "It was particularly emphasized that Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence officers in Russia," it said. "Furthermore, a warning was issued that if London escalates the situation, the Russian side will immediately respond accordingly."

Ongoing feud Russia expels British diplomats repeatedly The expulsion is the latest incident in a long-standing feud between the United Kingdom and Russia. Since 2024, Russia has expelled at least 10 British diplomats and their family members over similar spying allegations. The UK has also expelled Russian diplomats in response to these accusations. In September 2024, six British diplomats were expelled from Moscow on charges of "subversive activities and intelligence."

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