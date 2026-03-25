Russia fires nearly 1,000 drones at Ukraine in single day

Impact assessment

Drone strikes kill father-daughter duo

The drone attacks also claimed lives in Ukraine. At least two people were killed in Ivano-Frankivsk, including a National Guard soldier and his 15-year-old daughter. A church building in Lviv's Bernadine Monastery Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was also damaged. "Iranian 'Shaheds,' modernized by Russia, are striking the church in Lviv...only someone like Putin could take pleasure in it," Zelensky said. "The scale of this attack clearly shows that Russia has no real intention of ending this war."