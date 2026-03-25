Russia fires nearly 1,000 drones at Ukraine in single day
What's the story
Russia has launched one of its largest drone attacks on Ukraine, firing nearly 1,000 drones in a single day. The Ukrainian military said that over 550 of these drones were launched across the country in a rare and deadly daytime assault. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks left at least 40 people injured across the country, including five children.
Impact assessment
Drone strikes kill father-daughter duo
The drone attacks also claimed lives in Ukraine. At least two people were killed in Ivano-Frankivsk, including a National Guard soldier and his 15-year-old daughter. A church building in Lviv's Bernadine Monastery Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was also damaged. "Iranian 'Shaheds,' modernized by Russia, are striking the church in Lviv...only someone like Putin could take pleasure in it," Zelensky said. "The scale of this attack clearly shows that Russia has no real intention of ending this war."
Tactical change
Moldova's key power line linking it to Europe damaged
Zelenskyy stated that the barrage had inflicted damage in 11 regions as he renewed calls for allies to swiftly supply Kyiv with more air defense weapons. He has frequently stated that Ukraine, which relies on the US for equipment capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, is facing looming shortages, with Washington's attention now concentrated on the US-Israel war with Iran. Neighboring Moldova also reported that a crucial power cable connecting it to Europe had been damaged in overnight Russian strikes.