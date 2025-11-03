Russia launches 'doomsday missile' submarine amid US tensions

Russia has launched its latest nuclear-powered submarine, the Project 09851 Khabarovsk. The submarine is designed to carry the Poseidon underwater nuclear drone, a weapon dubbed the "doomsday missile." The launch took place at Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk and was attended by senior military officials and shipbuilders. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov called it a "historic milestone" for modernizing Russia's naval nuclear deterrent.

Submarine details Specifications of the Khabarovsk submarine The Khabarovsk is approximately 113 meters long, with a beam of over 10 meters and an underwater displacement of nearly 10,000 tons. It has a nuclear reactor that gives it virtually unlimited range and allows it to stay submerged for up to 120 days without surfacing. The submarine can reach speeds of up to 32 knots when submerged.

Weaponry details Poseidon drone's capabilities and design The Poseidon drone, which the Khabarovsk will carry, is an unmanned underwater vehicle with a miniaturized nuclear reactor. It can travel intercontinental distances while submerged and has a maximum speed of 185km per hour. The drone can be armed with either a conventional or nuclear warhead and is designed to operate at extreme ocean depths.

Tensions rise Test firings and geopolitical implications The launch of the Khabarovsk comes after successful tests of both the Poseidon and another nuclear-powered weapon, Burevestnik. The timing has raised eyebrows among Western defense observers amid rising tensions with the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to US sanctions by reinforcing his nuclear rhetoric and promising a "very serious" response if Ukraine uses long-range weapons supplied by the West.