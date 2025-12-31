Russia releases footage of 'Ukrainian' drone attack on Putin's residence

Russia has released a video claiming it shows the wreckage of a drone shot down near President Vladimir Putin 's home in northwest Russia. The Russian defense ministry alleged that Ukraine was behind the attack, which Kyiv has vehemently denied as a "lie" and "fabrication." The incident is said to have occurred on the night of December 28-29 at Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

Attack classification Russia labels incident a 'terrorist attack' The Russian defense ministry described the alleged drone attack as "targeted, carefully planned and carried out in stages." They called it both a "terrorist attack" and a "personal attack" on Putin. However, they have not revealed where Putin was during the incident or if his residence was damaged. The Kremlin had also earlier said it couldn't provide evidence for its claim because all drones were allegedly shot down.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Downed UAV with a 6kg explosive charge — Russian MOD publishes VIDEO PROOF of Ukrainian attack on Putin’s residence



The attempt was carried out on the night of December 28 to 29



WATCH report by the unit who took down 41 of the 91 drones sent by Kiev pic.twitter.com/938qJc6kmZ — Victor vicktop55 commentary (@vick55top) December 31, 2025

Diplomatic response EU diplomat dismisses Russia's claims as 'unfounded' Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia's claim as a "complete fabrication" and stated that he will meet with allies in France on January 6 to continue peace talks. An EU diplomat also dismissed Russia's claims as "unfounded." "No one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine's infrastructure and civilians since the....war," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said. She argued that Moscow seeks to "derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners."