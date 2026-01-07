Russia sends submarine to escort US-targeted tanker near Venezuela: Reports

A Venezuela-linked oil tanker, part of the so-called "dark fleet," has reportedly evaded the United States Coast Guard by reflagging to Russia. The vessel, formerly known as 'Bella 1' and now named 'Marinera,' was spotted off the coast of Ireland after escaping US interception in December. The United States, United Kingdom, France and Ireland have since launched aerial surveillance on the ship, The Times reported.

Naval escort Russia deploys submarine to escort evading tanker In a bid to protect the vessel, Russia has deployed a submarine and naval assets. The Russian state-controlled foreign media outlet RT released a video allegedly showing a US Coast Guard cutter trailing the tanker. The vessel had been under US Treasury sanctions since June 2024 for carrying illicit oil cargoes linked to Hezbollah-connected companies.

Rising tensions US forces intensify pursuit of tanker amid Venezuela tensions US forces have been pursuing the vessel since December as part of a crackdown on Venezuelan oil shipments. This comes after recent strikes in Venezuela under the Trump administration and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Maduro pleaded not guilty to narco-terrorism charges in a New York court on Monday, claiming he was a "prisoner of war."

Diplomatic developments Venezuela's military personnel plans and Russia's diplomatic request Intelligence sources revealed that Venezuela had considered placing military personnel on oil tankers disguised as civilians to evade US blockades. According to Reuters, Russia formally asked the United States to stop pursuing the vessel on January 1. Two people familiar with the matter said Moscow had made the diplomatic appeal while US forces tracked the vessel for about two weeks in the Atlantic.