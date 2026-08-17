Russian missile strike hits Lakshmi Mittal's Ukraine steel plant

The Ukrainian drone assault, described by Moscow's regional governor Andrey Vorobyov as "one of the most massive drone attacks in recent memory," left an 83-year-old man dead and caused a fire at a Wildberries warehouse.

In response, Russian forces targeted ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, killing two people and injuring 14 workers.

The strike damaged key energy and blast-furnace operations, leading to a partial production halt.

Kryvyi Rih is also Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown.