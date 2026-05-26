Russia threatens new strikes on Kyiv, advises diplomats to evacuate

Russia has threatened to launch a new wave of "systematic strikes" on Kyiv, days after one of its largest attacks on the Ukrainian capital since the war began. The Russian foreign ministry said the new strikes would target "decision-making centers and command posts," as well as drone manufacturing facilities in the city. Moscow has also advised foreign nationals and diplomats to leave Kyiv as soon as possible.

Diplomatic tensions Ukraine accuses Russia of blackmail In response to the threats, Ukraine has accused Russia of "nothing short of shameless blackmail" and called on its allies to ramp up pressure on Moscow. The Ukrainian statement said that Russian strikes on Kyiv "have not ceased for virtually a single week" since the war began. It also mentioned that the overall security threat posed by Moscow remains unchanged from previous years or months.

Attack aftermath Recent Russian attacks killed 4 people The recent large-scale Russian strikes on Kyiv killed four and injured around 100 people, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Moscow claimed these attacks were in retaliation for a supposed Ukrainian attack on a student dormitory in Starobilsk, where Russian officials said 21 people were killed. Ukraine's military denied targeting civilians and said they had struck an elite Russian military drone unit instead.

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Civilian impact Museums and residential buildings destroyed in recent attacks The recent strikes on Kyiv have also damaged or destroyed non-military targets such as the Chernobyl Museum and the National Art Museum of Ukraine. A shopping center, a market, and several residential buildings in Lukanivka were also destroyed. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to evacuate American diplomats from Kyiv after these attacks.

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