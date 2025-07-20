Strong earthquakes hit Russia's Pacific coast, tsunami warning issued

Preceding tremors

Epicenter located near Petropavlovsk

Before the major quake, two other earthquakes of 5.0 and 6.7 magnitudes had struck the region but did not trigger any tsunami alerts. The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a watch for parts of Russia and Hawaii after the 7.5-magnitude quake. Hazardous tsunami waves are possible within a radius of 300km from the epicenter, which is located in the Pacific Ocean near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky city.