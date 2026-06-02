Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine, 10 killed 

Russia has launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine 's major cities, including the capital city of Kyiv, killing at least 10 people. The assault also injured over 100 others, CNN reported. The attack was part of a broader offensive across Ukraine, with missile and drone strikes targeting residential and commercial buildings in Kyiv. Fires broke out, and cars were burned as a result of the strikes.

Official response 'Massive enemy attack' Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called the overnight assault a "massive enemy attack." He confirmed that at least four people were killed in Kyiv alone. The city is still under threat from ballistic missiles, with explosions continuing to be heard. Images from Ukraine's State Emergency Services show extensive damage to buildings and fires raging in the city.

Building collapse People feared trapped under rubble A multi-story apartment block in Kyiv's Podilsky district partially collapsed after a "double tap" Russian strike. There are fears that people may still be trapped under the rubble. "Preliminary reports indicate that there are people trapped under the rubble," Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv city military administration, was quoted as saying.

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Other cities Russian strikes hit other cities too The Russian strikes were not limited to Kyiv. Dnipro was also hit, leaving 5 dead and dozens injured. Kharkiv too witnessed attacks with 14 people injured, including a child. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned that a massive Russian strike was possible just hours before the assault began.

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