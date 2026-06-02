Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine, 10 killed
What's the story
Russia has launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's major cities, including the capital city of Kyiv, killing at least 10 people. The assault also injured over 100 others, CNN reported. The attack was part of a broader offensive across Ukraine, with missile and drone strikes targeting residential and commercial buildings in Kyiv. Fires broke out, and cars were burned as a result of the strikes.
Official response
'Massive enemy attack'
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called the overnight assault a "massive enemy attack." He confirmed that at least four people were killed in Kyiv alone. The city is still under threat from ballistic missiles, with explosions continuing to be heard. Images from Ukraine's State Emergency Services show extensive damage to buildings and fires raging in the city.
Building collapse
People feared trapped under rubble
A multi-story apartment block in Kyiv's Podilsky district partially collapsed after a "double tap" Russian strike. There are fears that people may still be trapped under the rubble. "Preliminary reports indicate that there are people trapped under the rubble," Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv city military administration, was quoted as saying.
Other cities
Russian strikes hit other cities too
The Russian strikes were not limited to Kyiv. Dnipro was also hit, leaving 5 dead and dozens injured. Kharkiv too witnessed attacks with 14 people injured, including a child. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned that a massive Russian strike was possible just hours before the assault began.
Ongoing conflict
Ukraine continues offensive on Russian oil assets
The attack comes as Ukraine continues its offensive on Russian oil assets. Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops have targeted 15 Russian oil refineries between January and May, crippling 40% of Russia's main oil refining capacity. The ongoing conflict has seen both sides increasingly use drones to hit infrastructure and military targets. Negotiations to end the war remain stalled despite heavy casualties on both sides.