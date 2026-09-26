Russian drones hit Kyiv, kill 4, injure 7, Zelenskyy appeals
World
Russian drone attacks in Kyiv on Friday killed four people and injured seven others, including a child.
The strikes hit multiple spots, like warehouses in Brovary district and an office building, causing major damage to infrastructure.
President Zelenskyy called out Russia for targeting civilian sites and said the world needs to respond together.
Zelenskyy urges stronger sanctions and defenses
Zelenskyy urged other countries to support Ukraine with stronger sanctions and better defense tools.
He shared his condolences with those affected and thanked emergency services for responding to the attacks.
Even a warehouse used by McDonald's was damaged (no injuries there), showing how businesses are also feeling the impact of this ongoing conflict.