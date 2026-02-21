Wagner Group's Africa operations now run by Russia's SVR: Investigation

After the death of its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia 's SVR foreign intelligence agency has taken over the influence operations of the Wagner Group in Africa , AFP reported, citing a new investigation. The Wagner Group, which has been described by Western media as employing brutal methods and widespread presence across Africa, was Russia's most prominent mercenary force. After Prigozhin died in a plane crash in 2023, Moscow sought to replace Wagner with an umbrella group called the Africa Corps.

New leadership SVR takes over Wagner's influence operations The investigation, conducted by a consortium of media outlets including Forbidden Stories and All Eyes On Wagner, found that the SVR has taken over Wagner's influence operations. These operations are aimed at advancing Moscow's political and economic interests through disinformation campaigns and competition elimination. The investigation revealed that nearly 100 consultants work for Wagner's influence branch, Africa Politology, or The Company.

Operational details Africa Politology deployed teams across several countries The investigation also revealed that between 2024 and 2025, Africa Politology deployed teams across several countries, including Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Ghana. The SVR provides intelligence on specific topics and places key agents of influence in strategic roles. The investigation was launched after internal documents from the network were anonymously sent to The Continent's editor-in-chief.

Strategic influence Russia's strategy evident in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger The documents, which include strategic plans and operational reports, confirm the SVR's systematic involvement across Africa. In Mali, for instance, the SVR provides intelligence on France and the United States's military and political plans in the Sahel. The investigation also noted that Russia's strategy is evident with the formation of the Alliance of Sahel States after several coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

