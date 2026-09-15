Russian oligarch partially funded Trump Jr's wedding: Report
What's the story
Donald Trump Jr and his wife Bettina Anderson have confirmed that their lavish wedding was partially funded by a Russian oligarch close to Vladimir Putin. The three-day celebration took place in May on two exclusive private islands. Umar Kremlev, who is part of Putin's circle and heads the International Boxing Association (IBA), reportedly paid for the rental of one island used for the reception and other major expenses such as a fireworks display.
Controversial gift
'Extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend': Trump Jr
The couple confirmed Kremlev's contributions in a joint statement on Instagram, calling it "an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend."
However, this revelation has sparked controversy due to Kremlev's close ties with Putin and Russian security services.
Robert Garcia, a top Democrat and ranking member of the House oversight committee, questioned why a Russian oligarch would fund Trump Jr's wedding and demanded answers about any potential quid pro quo arrangements.
Financial disclosure
Source of funds raises questions
The source of Kremlev's funds for the wedding has also raised eyebrows. The payments were reportedly made through an IBA-affiliated entity in Dubai that handles financial transactions for the boxing association.
Donald Sherman, president and CEO of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), emphasized the need for transparency when foreign entities with ties to governments shower expensive gifts on family members of US presidents.
Guest list
Concerns over access to Trump's family
The wedding had a small guest list of around 50 people, mostly family and close friends. Kremlev was present at the party with a group of Russians but did not attend the ceremony itself.
The incident has raised concerns about what access members of Putin's circle might have to the US president's family.
Trump Jr has emerged as a key campaign surrogate for his father and is seen as a potential political heir.