Russian Security Council reportedly lifts ban on targeting Zelensky, generals
Big news from the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia's Security Council reportedly lifted an unofficial ban on going after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top generals.
This decision, made during a high-stakes meeting with Vladimir Putin, comes as a direct answer to Ukraine's ongoing attacks on the Ust-Luga oil port near St. Petersburg, a spot that helps fund Russia's war effort even under sanctions.
Russia spent nearly $300 million defending Leningrad
Russian officials are feeling the pressure from constant Ukrainian drone strikes, with nearly $300 million already spent just to defend the Leningrad region.
Since hitting Ukraine's infrastructure hasn't stopped these attacks, Russian leaders are now considering targeting key Ukrainian decision-makers instead.
This all unfolded alongside recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and meetings with US officials, signs that Russia might be rethinking its strategy as costs and challenges mount.