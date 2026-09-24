Ryanair flight Porto to Dublin returned after captain squawked 7500
World
A Ryanair flight from Porto to Dublin had a tense moment after takeoff when the captain transmitted squawk code 7500.
This triggered an emergency response, and the plane had to turn back, but everyone stayed calm and handled it by the book.
Ryanair confirms false alarm 2h33m delay
The crew coordinated with air traffic control and landed safely back in Porto around 12am.
Police checked things out on arrival, and Ryanair later confirmed it was all a false alarm.
Passengers ended up delayed by two hours and 33 minutes before heading on to Dublin, a reminder of how seriously airlines take safety, even when it's just a scare.