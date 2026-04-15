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Saudi Arabia pledges additional $3 billion deposit to Pakistan
The announcement was made in Washington

Saudi Arabia pledges additional $3 billion deposit to Pakistan

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 15, 2026
04:01 pm
What's the story

Saudi Arabia has pledged an additional $3 billion in deposits to Pakistan, along with extending a current $5 billion deposit for a longer term. The announcement was made during the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington after high-level talks between Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan.

Financial assistance

Notable changes in the agreement

The most notable change in the agreement is the extension of the existing $5 billion Saudi deposit. This deposit was earlier subject to annual "rollovers," which often caused market jitters and came with strict IMF conditions. "The existing $5 billion Saudi deposits would no longer remain subject to the earlier annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer period," Aurangzeb said.

Debt relief

Additional $3 billion deposit to aid debt repayment

The additional $3 billion deposit is expected to be released in the next week. This comes just in time for a $3.5 billion debt repayment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due by end-April. While the UAE had sought immediate payment, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have reportedly provided a combined $5 billion cushion to keep Pakistan's reserves from being depleted.

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Ties

Saudi activate defense pact with Pakistan

The financial help comes amid growing ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Cooperation between the two nations has expanded in recent years, including a mutual defense agreement signed last year. Saudi Arabia has activated its Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement with Pakistan, resulting in the deployment of an undefined number of F-16 fighter jets and troops to King Abdulaziz Air Base in the kingdom's eastern region. However, details of this agreement remain unclear.

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