Saudi Arabia pledges additional $3 billion deposit to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has pledged an additional $3 billion in deposits to Pakistan, along with extending a current $5 billion deposit for a longer term. The announcement was made during the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington after high-level talks between Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan.

Financial assistance Notable changes in the agreement The most notable change in the agreement is the extension of the existing $5 billion Saudi deposit. This deposit was earlier subject to annual "rollovers," which often caused market jitters and came with strict IMF conditions. "The existing $5 billion Saudi deposits would no longer remain subject to the earlier annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer period," Aurangzeb said.

Debt relief Additional $3 billion deposit to aid debt repayment The additional $3 billion deposit is expected to be released in the next week. This comes just in time for a $3.5 billion debt repayment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due by end-April. While the UAE had sought immediate payment, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have reportedly provided a combined $5 billion cushion to keep Pakistan's reserves from being depleted.

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