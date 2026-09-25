Saudi Arabia downs 6 Houthi ballistic missiles after truce collapsed
World
Saudi Arabia shot down six ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi group, with targets including Taif and Yanbu.
The attacks set off alerts in Mecca and nearby regions, happening just months after renewed hostilities shattered a years-long truce between the two sides.
France pledges troops to protect Yanbu
Yanbu isn't just another city; it's a major hub for Saudi oil exports and sits right on the Red Sea.
With tensions rising, France has promised to send troops and defense technology to help protect Yanbu from future threats.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition says it will respond firmly to these attacks, as ongoing clashes and a Houthi blockade continue to disrupt oil shipments out of the region.