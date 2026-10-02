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Home / News / World News / Saudi Arabia denies suicide bomber attempt claims in Mecca
Saudi Arabia denies suicide bomber attempt claims in Mecca
The man was detained for harassing passersby

Saudi Arabia denies suicide bomber attempt claims in Mecca

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 02, 2026
04:08 pm
What's the story

Saudi authorities have denied reports of a suspected suicide bomber being arrested near the Grand Mosque in Mecca. They said the incident involved a man who was detained for harassing passersby and creating panic, not a terrorist attack. "Security authorities in the holy capital arrested a person for harassing passersby and spreading fear and panic among them," the authorities said in an official statement on X. "There is no truth to the claims being circulated," the statement added.

Legal proceedings

Legal proceedings initiated against suspect

The General Directorate of Public Security in Saudi Arabia said security units acted immediately and legal proceedings have been initiated against the suspect.

The suspect has been referred to the prosecutor's office for further action.

However, no details about the suspect or any information indicating that explosives were found on him were disclosed in the statement.

Twitter Post

Suspect was dealt with immediately

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Claims

Reports suggested suspected suicide bomber was wearing explosive vest 

Earlier, social media reports suggested that a suspected suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest approached the Kaaba before being detained by security officers.

Some social media accounts stated that the individual detained around Masjid al-Haram was a "suicide bomber" who attempted an attack.

The Kaaba, located in the heart of the Grand Mosque, is Islam's holiest site.

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