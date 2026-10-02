Saudi Arabia denies suicide bomber attempt claims in Mecca
What's the story
Saudi authorities have denied reports of a suspected suicide bomber being arrested near the Grand Mosque in Mecca. They said the incident involved a man who was detained for harassing passersby and creating panic, not a terrorist attack. "Security authorities in the holy capital arrested a person for harassing passersby and spreading fear and panic among them," the authorities said in an official statement on X. "There is no truth to the claims being circulated," the statement added.
Legal proceedings
Legal proceedings initiated against suspect
The General Directorate of Public Security in Saudi Arabia said security units acted immediately and legal proceedings have been initiated against the suspect.
The suspect has been referred to the prosecutor's office for further action.
However, no details about the suspect or any information indicating that explosives were found on him were disclosed in the statement.
Twitter Post
Suspect was dealt with immediately
📹 الجهات الأمنية في العاصمة المقدسة تقبض على شخص لمضايقته المارة وإثارة الهلع والفزع بينهم، وتم التعامل معه في حينه بشكل فوري. pic.twitter.com/rCTa1BSvzw— الأمن العام (@security_gov) October 1, 2026
Claims
Reports suggested suspected suicide bomber was wearing explosive vest
Earlier, social media reports suggested that a suspected suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest approached the Kaaba before being detained by security officers.
Some social media accounts stated that the individual detained around Masjid al-Haram was a "suicide bomber" who attempted an attack.
The Kaaba, located in the heart of the Grand Mosque, is Islam's holiest site.