Saudi Arabia shoots down 6 Houthi missiles, oil prices rise
Saudi Arabia just shot down six ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who were aiming for Taif in western Saudi Arabia and the Yanbu area on the Red Sea, the main alternative route for Saudi oil.
The news sent oil prices climbing to their highest in a week, as people worried about possible supply disruptions.
This all happened after reports the US and Iran discussed reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi, Turkey, Pakistan chiefs plan meeting
The Saudi-led coalition says the missiles were meant for Taif and the Yanbu area on the Red Sea.
The Houthis said their attacks were aimed at "a sensitive target" in the capital Riyadh and on Saudi Aramco facilities in Tanbu.
As Houthis push forward along Yemen's coast near Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen's government is calling for global help to deal with economic threats.
In response to rising tensions, the chiefs of staff of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan are planning an urgent meeting to discuss ways to support repel Houthi attacks under their joint defense agreement.