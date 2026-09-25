Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan form Mecca Joint Defence Agreement

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have joined forces under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement after a spike in attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Houthis have hit Saudi oil exports hard, especially since U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year.

Things escalated even more when Saudi Arabia earlier had issued emergency alerts for places like Mecca, Jeddah and Yanbu, while authorities in Saudi Arabia said they had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by Houthi fighters.