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Home / News / World News / Trump declined Saudi crown prince's request to strike Houthis
Trump declined Saudi crown prince's request to strike Houthis
Trump prioritized keeping the Red Sea open while not directly intervening in Yemen

Trump declined Saudi crown prince's request to strike Houthis

By Snehil Singh
Sep 11, 2026
01:37 pm
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump reportedly declined requests from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) to launch strikes against Houthi forces in Yemen. The information was revealed by Axios, which cited US officials. According to the report, MBS first called Trump on Thursday as Houthi forces advanced toward Mokha, a coastal city in Yemen, while Saudi-backed Yemeni forces retreated.

Strategic stance

US agrees to provide intelligence and targeting data

US officials said Trump declined MBS's request for military intervention, but agreed to provide intelligence and targeting data.

A senior Trump administration official emphasized that Washington's priority is to keep the Red Sea open while not directly intervening in Yemen.

"The United States is focused on protecting our core national security interests, such as ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea," the official told Axios.

Conflict escalation

Escalation of Saudi-Houthi conflict

The conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has escalated since July after an incident involving an Iranian aircraft.

The Houthis have since seized Mocha and advanced toward strategic islands near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, raising concerns over maritime security.

This strait is a key trade route connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

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Assistance request

Shift in Saudi stance on US involvement

As the conflict intensified, Saudi Arabia sought more assistance from the US.

This is a departure from July's position when Riyadh said it could handle the Houthis without direct US involvement.

Despite declining military intervention, Washington plans to increase non-combat support for Saudi Arabia by providing intelligence and targeting information on Houthi forces.

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Port seizure

Strategic point under Houthi control, pipeline damaged

The Houthis have also reportedly taken control of Hisn Murad, a strategically important point on the Yemeni coast where the Bab el-Mandeb Strait narrows to roughly 25km.

This comes amid reports that Saudi Arabia's east-west crude oil pipeline has suffered catastrophic damage in at least eight locations.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is crucial for global trade and energy markets, with any disruption potentially pushing oil prices higher.

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