Saudi grand mufti calls soldiers to defend against Iran-backed Houthis
World
Saudi Arabia's top religious leader, Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, has called on soldiers to be ready to make sacrifices as Houthi attacks ramp up.
He says defending the country is a sacred duty and wants troops to stay prepared and follow orders as they face off with Iran-backed rebels.
Grand mufti Al-Fawzan urges Houthis's defeat
The grand mufti's message isn't just about Saudi Arabia: it highlights how the ongoing fight with the Houthis affects stability across Yemen and the region.
He's urging a full defeat of the Houthis to help restore Yemen's government, reminding everyone of how much this conflict has shaped both countries since 2015.