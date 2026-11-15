Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles, drones fired by Yemen's Houthi forces
The Saudi-led coalition intercepted two missiles and three drones fired by Yemen's Houthi forces, aiming for Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
These attacks are part of a recent uptick in strikes on important Saudi sites, like the state oil company Saudi Aramco's buildings, showing tensions are running high.
Saudi Arabia escalates airstrikes in Yemen
In response, Saudi Arabia has stepped up airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
With both sides ramping things up, security concerns are growing across the region.