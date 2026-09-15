Saudi turns to Israel for help to fight Houthis
What's the story
Saudi Arabia is reportedly seeking assistance from Israel in its fight against Houthi militants who have seized several strategically located islands along the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This comes after Riyadh's traditional allies, including Pakistan, declined to intervene in the crisis. The Jerusalem Post reported that talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia were mediated by the US Central Command (Centcom) aimed at helping Riyadh defend itself against the Houthis through intelligence assistance.
Houthis
Houthis have ramped up their offensive
The Houthis have ramped up their offensive in recent days, launching a drone attack on oil pipelines and attacking civilians near the Yemen-Saudi border.
The Houthis have also captured key islands in the Red Sea, blocking Saudi vessels from passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
According to the Jerusalem Post, the concern is based on a situation where the US reaches understandings with Iran and the Houthis, leaving Saudi and other countries to face unresolved threats in the foreseeable future.
Regional appeal
Saudi Arabia turns to Gulf nations and Egypt for help
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have already proved their intelligence and operational capabilities in the maritime arena around the Strait of Hormuz.
They have helped Americans build layers of intelligence on Iranian forces' locations.
The Saudi request for assistance was likely focused on gathering a broader picture of Houthi military deployments and possible future operations.
The newspaper, Israel Hayom, also reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sought help from other Gulf nations and Egypt against the Houthi threat.
Mecca Pact
Pakistan refuses to send troops to Yemen
Saudi Arabia has also sought help from Britain in repelling the Houthis and defending its oil infrastructure.
Burnham has agreed to send military advisors to assist Saudi, Bloomberg reported, although no additional aid has been committed yet.
Both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are part of the Mecca Defence Alliance with Turkey.
Islamabad, however, earlier clarified that its forces can be used for defending Saudi territory but will not participate in foreign combat operations.