Saudi turns to Israel for help to fight Houthis 

The Houthis have ramped up their offensive in recent days, launching a drone attack on oil pipelines and attacking civilians near the Yemen-Saudi border.

The Houthis have also captured key islands in the Red Sea, blocking Saudi vessels from passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the concern is based on a situation where the US reaches understandings with Iran and the Houthis, leaving Saudi and other countries to face unresolved threats in the foreseeable future.