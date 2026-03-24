Saudi, UAE taking steps toward joining Iran war: WSJ

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are moving closer to joining the conflict with Iran , according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The development comes as a surprise, as Saudi Arabia had previously said its bases couldn't be used for attacks on Iran. Now, it has agreed to give the United States military access to King Fahd Air Base, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

UAE actions UAE shuts Iranian-owned hospital, club Similarly, the UAE has shut down an Iranian-owned hospital and club, cutting off a major source of support for Tehran. The Wall Street Journal report said videos appeared to show some missiles fired at Iran were launched from Bahrain. However, the US military has not confirmed if it is receiving assistance from regional countries in this regard.

Rising tensions Gulf nations frustrated with Iran The reported moves by Washington's Gulf partners indicate growing frustration with Iran. The Islamic Republic has retaliated against attacks by the US and Israel, hitting targets in several neighboring countries. And after an Israeli attack on an Iranian gas field last week, Iran's retaliatory strikes against energy assets across the Middle East have only intensified.

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Infrastructure halt Israel agrees to halt energy strikes after Trump rebuke US President Donald Trump had rebuked Israel for the strike on the Iranian gas field, after which the latter said it will no longer target energy infrastructure. On Monday, Trump also announced that he would delay targeting Iranian energy facilities for five days following "productive conversations" with Iran. However, details about who was involved in the talks or what the deal entails remain undisclosed.

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