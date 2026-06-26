The award recognizes Dr. Elie's research on the 11 core calls in zebra finches

Scientist wins $100,000 prize for 'talking' to birds

By Snehil Singh 04:55 pm Jun 26, 202604:55 pm

What's the story

Dr. Julie Elie of the University of California, Berkeley, has been awarded the 2026 Coller-Dolittle prize for her groundbreaking work in decoding the communication of zebra finches. The $100,000 award recognizes her research on the 11 core calls in the zebra finch vocabulary and their meanings. Her findings reveal how these birds identify themselves and each other through individual signatures and sometimes confuse calls with similar meanings rather than those that sound alike.