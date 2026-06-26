Scientist wins $100,000 prize for 'talking' to birds
What's the story
Dr. Julie Elie of the University of California, Berkeley, has been awarded the 2026 Coller-Dolittle prize for her groundbreaking work in decoding the communication of zebra finches. The $100,000 award recognizes her research on the 11 core calls in the zebra finch vocabulary and their meanings. Her findings reveal how these birds identify themselves and each other through individual signatures and sometimes confuse calls with similar meanings rather than those that sound alike.
Research impact
Elie's work has been lauded by experts in the field
Dr. Elie spent over a decade observing and recording zebra finch sounds, classifying them according to situation and maker. She then used machine learning to decode these calls, running tests that confirmed her classifications were correct. Professor Yossi Yovel from Tel Aviv University called this work "a key moment in the field," while Professor Jonathan Birch of the London School of Economics praised it as "absolutely phenomenal work."
Future prospects
Nominees and the future of interspecies communication
Other nominees for the prize included teams studying African striped mice, bonobos, and chimpanzees. Advances in artificial intelligence are making interspecies communication more feasible. Jeremy Coller, founder of the prize, is optimistic about a breakthrough by 2030 due to rapid AI advancements. However, Professor Yovel cautioned that while progress has been made toward two-way human-animal communication, much work remains to be done.