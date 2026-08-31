SCO summit begins today: Focus on regional security, trade cooperation
What's the story
The 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The two-day summit, which began on Monday, brings together leaders from the SCO's 10 member states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the attendees. The summit is expected to focus on regional security, counter-terrorism, trade, energy, connectivity, and digital cooperation, as well as the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.
Key discussions
Major focus on security, economic cooperation
Security and counter-terrorism are among the major topics, with leaders expected to discuss cross-border terrorism and border security.
India is likely to reiterate its stance against terrorism, especially state-sponsored terrorism.
Economic cooperation is another major focus, with SCO members discussing ways to expand trade using local currencies and reduce dependence on Western financial networks.
Infra
Iran war will also be closely watched
Infrastructure is another central focus of the SCO, highlighted by the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.
The line, which is currently under construction after two decades of negotiation and recent Russian clearance, would create a critical economic artery connecting China to Central Asia and then to the Middle East and Europe, as well as connecting to an overland trade link to Afghanistan.
The protracted Iran war will also be closely observed, given the Strait of Hormuz's strategic importance for energy and grain shipments.
Diplomatic talks
Bilateral talks with Kyrgyz president, Russian counterpart likely
Indian PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several SCO leaders, including Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Russian President Putin.
The meeting between PM Modi and Putin will review the India-Russia strategic partnership.
Their discussions will likely cover energy cooperation, defense logistics, and coordination ahead of the upcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi next month.
India-China relations
Possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Beijing's expanding presence across Central Asia is also expected to be in focus as Washington's strategic focus shifts and energy disruptions continue to unsettle the Middle East.
There is also speculation about a possible meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi. This comes amid recent attempts by New Delhi and Beijing to manage tensions along their disputed border.
The summit will conclude with the adoption of the Bishkek Declaration, outlining SCO's priorities for the next 25 years.