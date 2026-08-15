Indonesia hit by 2nd major earthquake after 38 killed
What's the story
Indonesia was rocked by a second major earthquake on Saturday, just hours after a deadly tremor off Flores Island. The United States Geological Survey reported the latest 6.9-magnitude quake in western Sumatra, with its epicenter near Pematangsiantar and about 126km southeast of Medan. The quake struck at a depth of 183km and no tsunami warning was issued after the tremor.
Relief efforts
At least 38 killed in earlier quake
Earlier on Saturday, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake had hit Flores Island, killing at least 38 people. The disaster also injured 13 others, including two with serious injuries.
Suharyanto, head of Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency, said, "Victims are trapped in several buildings."
He announced that two helicopters and a plane were being prepared for rescue operations.
International aid
EU offers help for rescue operations
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also extended help through the EU's Copernicus Earth observation satellite program.
She said, "Europe stands ready to deploy Copernicus, our eyes in the sky, to support search and rescue efforts. Indonesia, we stand with you."
The earlier quake had damaged dozens of homes and buildings on Flores Island, prompting around 2,000 people to evacuate their homes.
Ongoing tremors
Residents fled to higher ground after witnessing tsunami warning sign
In Nagekeo, near the epicenter of the quake, residents fled to higher ground after witnessing a tsunami warning sign when the sea retreated early Saturday.
Although the warning was later lifted, authorities advised residents to stay away from damaged buildings due to possible aftershocks.
Hundreds remained outdoors as dozens of aftershocks continued to rattle the island. The strongest aftershock was recorded at a magnitude of 6.1.