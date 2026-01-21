Second rail tragedy rocks Spain: Passenger train derails near Barcelona

The train operator confirmed the incident occurred around 10:00pm local time. Emergency services received 28 calls related to the derailment, with 20 ambulances and 38 fire brigade units dispatched to the scene. The regional fire department established a security zone and stabilized both the retaining wall and the train. They evacuated injured passengers for treatment, while one person had to be extricated from inside the train.

This incident comes just days after another deadly rail crash in Cordoba province. On Sunday, two high-speed trains collided near Adamuz, killing 41 people. According to a preliminary report, the tail end of a northbound train derailed and crossed over to the adjacent track, where a southbound train was coming. The southbound train then hit the back of the northbound train. This caused both vehicles to overturn, with the front cars of the second train tumbling down an embankment.