Senate rejects limits on Trump's Iran moves amid economic pain

The US Senate just narrowly voted down a plan to limit President Trump's military moves in Iran: 49 senators were for it, 50 against.

This comes as diesel prices have almost doubled and are now above $6 a gallon, and lots of people, especially in rural areas, are feeling the squeeze.

Recent polls show many think the economy has gotten worse since Trump returned to office, with grocery, fuel, and healthcare costs listed as the main pain points.