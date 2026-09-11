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Home / News / World News / Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza City
Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza City
Farah Hamed was reportedly killed on Wednesday

Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza City

By Snehil Singh
Sep 11, 2026
12:46 pm
What's the story

Israeli forces have killed a senior Hamas commander in Gaza City, both Israeli security agencies and the militant group confirmed. Farah Hamed, a commander in Hamas's military wing, was reportedly killed on Wednesday. The operation was carried out by Israel Police's specialized Gideonim unit (Unit 33), in collaboration with the Israeli internal security agency Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Profile details

Hamed was involved in attacks after his release

Hamed was reportedly a member of the "Silwad cell," which operated during the Second Intifada from September 2000 to early 2005.

He was involved in several shooting attacks and was released by Israel in 2011 as part of a prisoner swap.

The Shin Bet described him as a "senior figure" in Hamas's military wing who continued to recruit fighters and direct attacks in the West Bank after his release.

Attack involvement

Hamed also involved in attack that killed IDF soldiers

The IDF said Hamed was a senior operative in Hamas's "West Bank Headquarters" and carried out several significant terror attacks that killed Israeli civilians.

He was also involved in the October 2003 shooting attack in Ein Yabrud, which killed three IDF soldiers.

His killing comes amid ongoing regional conflict involving Israel and Iran-backed proxies.

Drone-view footage of the targeted strike has also surfaced on X, showing two motorbike-borne men being hit by an apparent aerial strike.

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Twitter Post

Purported video of strike

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