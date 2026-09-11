Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza City
What's the story
Israeli forces have killed a senior Hamas commander in Gaza City, both Israeli security agencies and the militant group confirmed. Farah Hamed, a commander in Hamas's military wing, was reportedly killed on Wednesday. The operation was carried out by Israel Police's specialized Gideonim unit (Unit 33), in collaboration with the Israeli internal security agency Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Profile details
Hamed was involved in attacks after his release
Hamed was reportedly a member of the "Silwad cell," which operated during the Second Intifada from September 2000 to early 2005.
He was involved in several shooting attacks and was released by Israel in 2011 as part of a prisoner swap.
The Shin Bet described him as a "senior figure" in Hamas's military wing who continued to recruit fighters and direct attacks in the West Bank after his release.
Attack involvement
Hamed also involved in attack that killed IDF soldiers
The IDF said Hamed was a senior operative in Hamas's "West Bank Headquarters" and carried out several significant terror attacks that killed Israeli civilians.
He was also involved in the October 2003 shooting attack in Ein Yabrud, which killed three IDF soldiers.
His killing comes amid ongoing regional conflict involving Israel and Iran-backed proxies.
Drone-view footage of the targeted strike has also surfaced on X, showing two motorbike-borne men being hit by an apparent aerial strike.
Twitter Post
Purported video of strike
Israeli security bodies confirm the killing of a top member of the Hamas terror group, responsible for numerous deadly terror attacks, in a strike in Gaza City yesterday.— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 10, 2026
Yesterday, Hamas said Farah Hamed, a "commander and fighter" in the terror group's military wing, and a… pic.twitter.com/fQRlGcBnDa