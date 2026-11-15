September 11 Victim Compensation Fund reports 10,029 death claims filed
10,029 deceased claims have now been filed for people who suffered from 9/11-related illnesses, with cancer being the main cause.
Most of these cases are tied to toxic dust exposure after the World Trade Center collapse.
Since the end of 2015, death claims have jumped by 1,544% from 610 such claims, according to a recent report from the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund.
Deceased awards mostly cancer, delays persist
93% of deceased award decisions are for cancer, but getting compensation isn't easy: approvals can take more than a year and involve court reviews.
Survivors and families still face challenges navigating the Zadroga Act for support, showing that even decades later, many are fighting just to get help they deserve.