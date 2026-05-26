Some reports say four people have been killed

Several reported dead after train hits school bus in Belgium

By Chanshimla Varah 03:50 pm May 26, 202603:50 pm

What's the story

Several people have been reported dead after a collision ​between a train and a school ⁠bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday morning. Some reports say four people have been killed, including two teenagers, their bus driver and an adult chaperone accompanying the ​pupils. The incident took place at a level crossing about one kilometer from the Buggenhout station. Two other people were severely injured in the collision.