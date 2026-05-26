Several reported dead after train hits school bus in Belgium
What's the story
Several people have been reported dead after a collision between a train and a school bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday morning. Some reports say four people have been killed, including two teenagers, their bus driver and an adult chaperone accompanying the pupils. The incident took place at a level crossing about one kilometer from the Buggenhout station. Two other people were severely injured in the collision.
Ongoing investigation
'Dramatic toll'
Thomas Baeken of Belgian track operator Infrabel said, "Footage shows that the barriers were down and the traffic lights were red." Frederic Sacre, a spokesperson for Infrabel, described the impact as "extremely violent" and termed it a "dramatic" toll. Police said nine people were in the bus, according to Belgian news channel VRT, which also said the children are students at a special needs school.
Accident details
Victims were on way to special needs school
Federal police spokeswoman An Berger confirmed that no one on the train was hurt. She said the collision took place shortly after 08:00 local time, when the barriers of the level crossing were down. The victims were on their way to a special needs school when the accident happened. Flemish education minister Zuhal Demir expressed her condolences, writing on social media, "What heartbreaking news."