India deserves permanent seat at UNSC: Seychelles Foreign Minister
What's the story
Seychelles's Foreign Minister Barry Faure has backed India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said that India's global stature, population, and contributions to peacekeeping and maritime security make it deserving of such a position. "India deserves a permanent seat at the UN Security Council given its population, global role, and contributions to peacekeeping," he told ANI.
Reform advocacy
Global order established in 1945 needs reform: Faure
Faure also called for reforms in post-World War II global institutions to better reflect current geopolitical realities. He stressed the need for more balanced representation, especially for underrepresented regions like Africa and countries like India. "The global order established in 1945 needs reform," he said, adding that international institutions must better reflect today's realities.
Bilateral ties
Faure on India-Seychelles relationship
Faure described Seychelles's relationship with India as "excellent," dating back to Seychelles's independence in 1976. He said the relationship has since evolved into a strong strategic partnership. "This is an excellent relationship. It started from independence in 1976, forming the foundation of formal relations," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a state visit to Seychelles. He is the Guest of Honour at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Seychelles's National Day.