India deserves permanent seat at UNSC: Seychelles Foreign Minister

Bilateral ties

Faure on India-Seychelles relationship

Faure described Seychelles's relationship with India as "excellent," dating back to Seychelles's independence in 1976. He said the relationship has since evolved into a strong strategic partnership. "This is an excellent relationship. It started from independence in 1976, forming the foundation of formal relations," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a state visit to Seychelles. He is the Guest of Honour at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Seychelles's National Day.