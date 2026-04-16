Shakespeare's London home discovered in archive

A recent archival discovery in London has, for the first time, pinpointed the exact location of William Shakespeare's home in the city. The house was previously believed to be near the gatehouse of Blackfriars, a 13th-century Dominican friary. However, new findings have revealed its precise location, size, and layout. The information was uncovered by Lucy Munro, Professor of Shakespeare and Early Modern Literature at King's College London, during her research on local playhouses at the London Archives, reported CNN.

Location details Munro's research on Shakespeare's home Munro's research revealed that the house was L-shaped, with part of it extending over the gatehouse. The plan also shows neighboring buildings like the Sign of the Cock Tavern. "It would have been sort of L-shaped, with part of it going over the gatehouse," said Munro. "It's not huge, but it's relatively substantial." "It was large enough to be subdivided into two houses at some point."

Area significance Insights into Shakespeare's later years When Shakespeare purchased the house in 1613, Blackfriars was a prestigious area, although it became more socially mixed over time. "There are lots of gentry in the area, but there are also increasingly tradespeople living in the area," she said. This discovery also provides new insights into Shakespeare's later years before his death in 1616 at age 52.

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Retirement speculation Discovery challenges long-held beliefs The discovery challenges the belief that Shakespeare retired to his hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon after the Globe playhouse burned down in June 1613. "It's sometimes been conjectured that he kind of backs out at the point when the Globe burns down, but then we know that he's still writing plays in the period following the Globe fire," said Munro. This includes his collaboration with playwright John Fletcher on a play called The Two Noble Kinsmen.

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Investment inquiry Munro questions financial gain idea Munro also questions the idea that Shakespeare bought the Blackfriars property for financial gain. "If he was just buying the property as an investment, there were lots of parts of London where he could have bought it," she said. "The fact that he buys it in the Blackfriars, which is less than five minutes' walk from the (Globe) Playhouse, suggests to me that there's a level of engagement with his professional life in London still in 1613," said Munro.