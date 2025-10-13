WHO warns of global rise in antibiotic-resistant infections in hospitals 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a worrying increase in common infections in hospitals globally that are resistant to antibiotics. The data, collected from over 23 million bacterial infections across 104 countries, found that one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections were resistant to antibiotic treatments in 2023. Between 2018 and 2023, more than 40% of antibiotics lost effectiveness against common blood, gut, urinary tract, and sexually transmitted infections.

Regional disparities Most severe in low, middle-income countries The WHO report highlighted that the problem of antibiotic resistance is most severe and worsening in low- and middle-income countries with weaker healthcare systems. Dr. Yvan Hutin, director of the WHO's department of antimicrobial resistance, said these findings are "deeply concerning." He warned that "we are running out of treatment options and we are putting lives at risk."

Regional impact One in 3 infections resistant to antibiotics The WHO estimates that one in three bacterial infections was resistant to antibiotics in Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean in 2023. In Africa, the figure was one in five. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when pathogens evolve to withstand drugs designed to kill them. In 2021 alone, bacterial infections killed 7.7 million people globally, 4.71 million of whom were linked to drug resistance, with 1.14 million directly attributed to it.

Treatment challenges Gram-negative bacteria a major concern The WHO report also raised concerns about gram-negative bacteria such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. These bacteria are responsible for some of the most severe infections leading to sepsis, organ failure, and death. Dr. Hutin said that 40% of E. coli and more than 55% of K. pneumoniae are resistant to third-generation cephalosporins, the first-choice treatment for such infections. In the WHO African region, resistance often exceeds 70%.